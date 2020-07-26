BOX (NYSE:BOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Box is riding on expanding customer base and solid cloud storage demand. Further, its strengthening add-on products offerings remain positives. Box’s deepening focus on advancement of the global go-to-market strategy will continue to help it in attracting customers from the global market. Growing adoption of its cloud content management platform by its existing customers as well as new customers is a tailwind. Moreover, the company’s strengthening efforts toward enriching cloud management and AI platforms will drive its growth going forward. Also, its strong free cash flow generation is encouraging. However, rising cloud competition from players like Google and Microsoft remains a concern. Also, weakness in the EMEA region continues to be a headwind. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOX. Craig Hallum raised shares of BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.36.

BOX opened at $17.75 on Thursday. BOX has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $313,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,218,817 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,087.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,386,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in BOX by 60.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,939,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BOX by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in BOX by 162.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,662,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

