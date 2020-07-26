Scotiabank Increases Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $19.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.73. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,242,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,743,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $17,374,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $17,058,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $12,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.