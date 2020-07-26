Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $74.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $2,224,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Black Knight by 573.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 46.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 47.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

