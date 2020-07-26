Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in BHP Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

