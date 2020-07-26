Morgan Stanley Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $20.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $19.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,045.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 22,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $210,483.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,016.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

