Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Wells Fargo & Co

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APLE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,827,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

