Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Shares Up 1.4%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.98, 180,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 149,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI)
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
See Also: What is a Stop Order?
