Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Shares Up 1.4%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.98, 180,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 149,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 46,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

