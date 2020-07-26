Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) Shares Down 0.3%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.10 and last traded at $33.17, 49,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 25,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

Latest News

Stifel Nicolaus Increases Caterpillar Price Target to $150.00
Boyd Gaming Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares
BOX Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Scotiabank Increases Baker Hughes Price Target to $19.00
Black Knight Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for BHP Group
