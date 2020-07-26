Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) Shares Down 0.3%

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.10 and last traded at $33.17, 49,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 25,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.