BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Down 3.6%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $114.28 and last traded at $123.82, 737,477 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 453,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC owned about 0.35% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

