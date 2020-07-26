Verditek (LON:VDTK) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK) were down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.28 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17), approximately 1,263,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 million and a PE ratio of -13.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.09.

About Verditek (LON:VDTK)

Verditek plc, a clean technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of clean technologies in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company develops technologies in the areas of solar modules, industrial treatment of gases and CO2 capture, air purification, water deodorization, industrial treatment of solids, and zero emission and energy.

