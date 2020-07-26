iFabric (TSE:IFA) Shares Up 6.2%

iFabric Corp (TSE:IFA) shares shot up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.66 and last traded at C$5.66, 3,843 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 18,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.33.

The firm has a market cap of $149.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71.

iFabric Company Profile (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs, manufactures, purchases, and distributes women's intimate apparel, sleepwear, and accessories worldwide. It operates through Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other segments. The company offers backless and strapless underwire bras under the Coconut Grove Intimates brand.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for iFabric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFabric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.