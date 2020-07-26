SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:XKST) Trading Up 0.5%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:XKST) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.28, approximately 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stifel Nicolaus Increases Caterpillar Price Target to $150.00
Stifel Nicolaus Increases Caterpillar Price Target to $150.00
Boyd Gaming Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares
Boyd Gaming Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares
BOX Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
BOX Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Scotiabank Increases Baker Hughes Price Target to $19.00
Scotiabank Increases Baker Hughes Price Target to $19.00
Black Knight Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Black Knight Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for BHP Group
Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for BHP Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report