Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.82, 6,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 14,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Ascribe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,021,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,000. Nuverra Environmental Solutions comprises 100.0% of Ascribe Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ascribe Capital LLC owned 44.55% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

