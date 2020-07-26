KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) Shares Down 0.3%

KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.08 and last traded at $32.08, 4 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.47% of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

