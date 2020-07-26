Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Lyons Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:LYBC) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.25, approximately 238 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LYBC)

Lyons Bancorp Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans comprising residential real estate, commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and direct and indirect consumer installment loans; and residential real estate loans that include classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans, which comprise recreational, auto, personal, and home improvement loans.

