iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) Trading Up 0%

iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.52 and last traded at $55.51, approximately 4,436 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) by 170.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

