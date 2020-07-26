iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) Trading Up 0%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.52 and last traded at $55.51, approximately 4,436 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) by 170.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Trading 5.2% Higher
Nuverra Environmental Solutions Trading 5.2% Higher
KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF Shares Down 0.3%
KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF Shares Down 0.3%
Lyons Bancorp Stock Price Up 0.4%
Lyons Bancorp Stock Price Up 0.4%
iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF Trading Up 0%
iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF Trading Up 0%
X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Price Up 0.2%
X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Price Up 0.2%
BofA Securities Upgrades Triton International to Buy
BofA Securities Upgrades Triton International to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report