BofA Securities Upgrades Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) to Buy

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was upgraded by BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. BofA Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Triton International stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. Triton International has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Triton International had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 36,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $1,141,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 458,367 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,689 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Triton International by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

