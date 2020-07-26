NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83, 2,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 22,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.
About NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA)
Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.
Read More: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.