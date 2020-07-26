FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Raised to $125.00 at Raymond James

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded FirstService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $115.91 on Friday. FirstService has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $116.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.01 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

