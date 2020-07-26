Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Shares Down 8.5%

Digipath Inc (OTCMKTS:DIGP)’s share price was down 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 77,270 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 75,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. Digipath had a negative return on equity of 435.90% and a negative net margin of 60.96%.

DigiPath, Inc together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis related testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides a balanced and unbiased approach to cannabis news, interviews, and education with a news/talk radio show, app, national marijuana news Website, and social media presence focusing on the political, economic, medicinal, scientific, and cultural dimensions of medicinal and recreational marijuana industry.

