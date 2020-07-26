FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Stock Price Up 2%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 307.80 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.72), approximately 3,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 12,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296 ($3.64).

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on FW Thorpe from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 375 ($4.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $351.32 million and a PE ratio of 23.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 304.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 311.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

