Raymond James Reiterates “$12.00” Price Target for Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been given a $12.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.27. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 346,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

