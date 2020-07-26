Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Set at $13.50 by Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) received a $13.50 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FCX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,348 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 467,315 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 155.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 85,074 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

