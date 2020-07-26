Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $180.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.81.

Equifax stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $5,321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 33.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

