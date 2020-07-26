BMO Capital Markets Increases Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $150.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.14. Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.7% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,170,000 after buying an additional 115,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Hershey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

