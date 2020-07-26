BMO Capital Markets Increases Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $150.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.
Shares of Hershey stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.14. Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20.
In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.7% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,170,000 after buying an additional 115,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Hershey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.