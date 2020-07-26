Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.81 and the highest is $4.89. Lam Research reported earnings of $3.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $15.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $16.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $19.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $345.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $367.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $631,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 18.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

