Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to Hold

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $154.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hershey’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost when it reported second-quarter 2020 results, wherein the bottom line came ahead of the consensus mark. Sales growth in North America, even in the face of coronavirus-related hurdles, was impressive. Notably, Hershey’s solid brands helped it gain confectionary market share. These factors, along with solid cost management and price realization, helped counter COVID-19-related cost pressures and are likely to aid margin expansion in the second half. However, overall sales remained soft due to weakness in the International & Other segment as well as currency headwinds. Management anticipates a slower recovery in the International unit, while it expects stronger second-half sales in the North America unit, backed by continued higher at-home consumption”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

NYSE:HSY opened at $145.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hershey has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.4% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

