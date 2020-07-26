$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.42. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.00% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Endo International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $758.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 126,177 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,911 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Endo International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 636,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Endo International by 41.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 35,645 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

