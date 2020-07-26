$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.42. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.00% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Endo International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $758.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 126,177 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,911 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Endo International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 636,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Endo International by 41.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 35,645 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Trading 5.2% Higher
Nuverra Environmental Solutions Trading 5.2% Higher
KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF Shares Down 0.3%
KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF Shares Down 0.3%
Lyons Bancorp Stock Price Up 0.4%
Lyons Bancorp Stock Price Up 0.4%
iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF Trading Up 0%
iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF Trading Up 0%
X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Price Up 0.2%
X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Price Up 0.2%
BofA Securities Upgrades Triton International to Buy
BofA Securities Upgrades Triton International to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report