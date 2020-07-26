CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.46. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH also posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $166.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

