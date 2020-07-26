John A. Cosentino, Jr. Acquires 62,500 Shares of Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Stock

Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. purchased 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUX opened at $8.20 on Friday. Flux Power Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

