M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $322,000 in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Mosaic by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.72. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

