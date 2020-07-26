M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $684,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,572 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,105,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,893,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,991,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,911,716 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.92.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $561.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $571.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $531.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.55.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

