Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $920,496,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 895.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,442,000 after buying an additional 234,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Booking by 628.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,011,000 after purchasing an additional 185,959 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Booking by 71.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,259,000 after acquiring an additional 157,950 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,560.00 price target (up previously from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,723.00.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,701.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,676.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,646.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

