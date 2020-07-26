Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Decreased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,886 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $542,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $2,021,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Match Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,146,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $773,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 605,762 shares of company stock worth $57,302,991 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

