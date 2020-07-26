M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 198.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

