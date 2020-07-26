2,782 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 107.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.48. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

