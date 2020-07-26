2,424 Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT opened at $103.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

