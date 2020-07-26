Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 32.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,535.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.71.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $144.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.15 and its 200-day moving average is $132.31. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $147.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

