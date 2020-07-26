M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $210,000 in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,630,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.93. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

