M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $207,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,886 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $63.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.43.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

