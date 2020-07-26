Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 23,550 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,917,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

