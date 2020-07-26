SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

