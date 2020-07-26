Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 275.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VMware were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,607,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $436,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,827 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in shares of VMware by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $286,067,000 after buying an additional 968,090 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in shares of VMware by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $211,089,000 after buying an additional 1,023,098 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,677,955 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $203,201,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of VMware by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $170,230,000 after buying an additional 643,308 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,853,737.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,805,439.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,264 shares of company stock valued at $24,599,838 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

VMware stock opened at $140.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $180.19.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.