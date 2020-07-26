Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ball were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ball by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ball by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Ball stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.51. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

