$1.03 EPS Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Genuine Parts reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

NYSE GPC opened at $88.64 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

