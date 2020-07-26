Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trimble were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 132,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.68. Trimble Inc has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock worth $843,372 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.