$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.71. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

