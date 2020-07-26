Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $529,000 Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $3,509,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Trade Desk by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $77,400,320.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,116 shares in the company, valued at $143,671,135.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $155,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,871,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,119 shares of company stock worth $103,231,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.57.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $426.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.67. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $475.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $409.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.24.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

