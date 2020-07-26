Zacks: Brokerages Expect Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex Int’l’s earnings. Standex Int’l reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex Int’l will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standex Int’l.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SXI. Sidoti boosted their target price on Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Standex Int’l in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $56.04 on Thursday. Standex Int’l has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $81.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $695.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Standex Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,747,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,617 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

