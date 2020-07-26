Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CareDx were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 57,136 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,656,944.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 15,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,538 shares of company stock worth $6,872,723. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNA. ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

CDNA opened at $32.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

